Louisiana to be hit by the Worst Hurricane since Katrina






New Orleans is about to be hit by “an extreme rainfall event” that is likely to be the worst disaster that the city has seen since Hurricane Katrina. It is being projected that Tropical Storm Barry could officially become a hurricane before it makes landfall on Saturday, but in this case the wind speed is not really that important. Instead, the massive amount of rain that this immense storm will dump on southern Louisiana is the greatest danger, because the region is potentially facing flooding that is absolutely unprecedented. In fact, one weather expert is even warning that the flooding could be so dramatic that it might actually “change the course of American history”… Many parts of New Orleans are already severely flooded, and if that amount of rain actually falls on the city over the next several days the water pumps are going to be completely overwhelmed.







