Koch and Soros Team Up For World Peace! WTF?






In case you haven't heard, George Soros' Open Society Foundation and the Charles Koch Foundation have teamed up to help launch a new Washington think tank. The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft will be "an action-oriented think tank that will lay the foundation for a new foreign policy centered on diplomatic engagement and military restraint." So what gives? What's the real agenda here? And what does this mean for those who hold a principled anti-war stance. Join James as he explores these issues on The Corbett Report today.















