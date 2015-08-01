Jim Rogers : Things are going to be Horrible - In July the 12th , 2019 in an interview with Money and Markets legendary investor Jim Rogers launched his latest warning to America : things are going to b...
Jim Rogers : Things are going to be Horrible
In July the 12th , 2019 in an interview with Money and Markets legendary investor Jim Rogers launched his latest warning to America : things are going to be Horrible he said . the longest bull market run in history, will be short-lived from here on out . “Later, this year or next year when the economies around the world are getting bad, Mr. Trump is going to blame everything on the foreigners, the Chinese, the Germans, the Japanese, everybody, and then the trade war will come back and then it’s all over,” Rogers said. “Mr. Trump is going to come back. Mr. Trump believes in his soul and his brain that trade wars are good and that he can win trade wars,” he said. “Mr. Trump knows that he is smarter than everybody else so he knows that he can win a trade war, and it will come back strong. When the American economy gets bad eventually, he’s going to blame it on trade and the trade war and it’s going to be terrible.” “The way these things have always worked, in 2007, Iceland went bankrupt, and most people had no clue about that and didn’t know or care, and then later though, Ireland went bankrupt. Few more people noticed. A little while later after that, Bear Stearns went bankrupt. A few more people started noticing. A few weeks later, Northern Rock went bankrupt, then people started catching on. Eventually, Lehman Bros. went bankrupt and by then it was on the evening news all over the world.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
