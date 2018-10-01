How Giant Oil Tankers Could Help Solve The Climate Crisis







, first move the metal structure of the offshore oil wells to the areas of the Earth with the highest tides. I've heard some areas have Tides up to 40 or so feet. Then build structures with the metal so that at high tide the supertankers can be driven into the structures connected to cabling systems that are connected to electrical generators and when the tide drops and the ship's lower along with the tide, the cable hooked to the generators will turn and produce electricity. Or alternatively the ships could be stored at the higher height and lowered when needed as a type of physical battery system.











