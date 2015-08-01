Ron Paul : The Americans suffer from Taxes , Regulations and Fiat Money - Ron Paul : The American people are not suffering from an excess of free markets. They suffer from an excess of taxes, regulations, and, especially, fiat mo...
Forever Wars! House Republicans Furious Over Iraq War Authorization Repeal
House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) told Fox News over the weekend that the repeal of the 2001 war authorization after 9/11 and the 2002 war authorization for Iraq would "illegalize" the entire war on terror. Are we in a time warp?
