Economic Meltdown: Recession Fears Loom

Economics professor Richard Wolff and financial commentator Peter Schiff joined Daniel Brito on Boom Bust to discuss how news the Fed might be lowering interest rates and economy. Both men, from two different ends of the political spectrum, agree we are likely headed toward another recession. | Just Press Play, hosted by RT America’s Ashlee Banks, has that segment and the best of other in-depth reports, exclusive interviews and controversial issues you may have missed this week on RT America. This episode features highlights from this week’s episodes of Larry King Now, News with Rick Sanchez, World According to Jesse, Redacted VIP and America’s Lawyer!
