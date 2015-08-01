Dollar - The Greatest Pyramid Scheme Of All Time



The greatest pyramid scheme in recorded history began when Richard Nixon took the U.S. dollar off the gold standard. The world's economy has not been the same since.















The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List