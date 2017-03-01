David Icke Warns about The Dangers of AI








There’s an apparent deliberate consumer-ignored reaction to the incomprehensible PUSH for draconian control enforced using addictive technologies—think iPhones, highly-addictive pharmaceutical and recreational drugs, including vaccines, video games, questionable fraudulent ‘science’, etc. to change human DNA, our perceptions and intelligence. That overarching PUSH is implemented by utilizing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) – think “Sophia” the Saudi-robot-citizen [1] and the Internet of Things (IoT), both of which specifically are designed to CHANGE the current rhythms constituting humans and our inborn intelligences which, over time—think Hippocrates, Copernicus, Shakespeare, Isaac Newton, etc.—have brought us to this place of apparent self-limitations and even probable planetary demise for all life forces as we currently know it!









