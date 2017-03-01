Leo Zagami -- CONFESSIONS of an ILLUMINATI - Leo Lyon Zagami is a writer, researcher, and creator of a popular blog concerning his direct involvement with the New World Order. He is the author of nume...
David Icke Warns about The Dangers of AI
There’s an apparent deliberate consumer-ignored reaction to the incomprehensible PUSH for draconian control enforced using addictive technologies—think iPhones, highly-addictive pharmaceutical and recreational drugs, including vaccines, video games, questionable fraudulent ‘science’, etc. to change human DNA, our perceptions and intelligence. That overarching PUSH is implemented by utilizing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI) – think “Sophia” the Saudi-robot-citizen [1] and the Internet of Things (IoT), both of which specifically are designed to CHANGE the current rhythms constituting humans and our inborn intelligences which, over time—think Hippocrates, Copernicus, Shakespeare, Isaac Newton, etc.—have brought us to this place of apparent self-limitations and even probable planetary demise for all life forces as we currently know it!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
