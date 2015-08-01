China angry after US approves a 2 Billion Arms sale to Taiwan





Amid trade war, China sees red over potential $2bn arms sale by US to Taiwan













A fresh flash-point has emerged between the United States of America and China amid the ongoing trade tension between the two economic superpowers. The latest issue pertains to the Donald Trump administration's decision to sell arms worth $2.2 billion to Taiwan, which China considers to be a part of its territory. The sale is contingent upon the US Congress' approval, with American lawmakers having 30 days to object to it. But any objections are considered unlikely. China has called the potential sale 'interference' in its internal affairs and violation of the 'one China' principle.









