Buy Gold Now Before the USD becomes worthless

Weaponizing "Truth" Against Freedom
Poland has added 100 tons of gold to its reserves through the first half of this year and plans to move at least half of its hoard from England to National Bank of Poland vaults in Warsaw. Poland began accumulating gold last year when it added 7 tons of the yellow metal to its reserves in June and another 3 tons in August. At the time, it was the largest gold purchase by Poland since 1998, and it was the first EU country to add a significant amount of gold to its reserves since 1983. Poland is doing exactly what every other country is doing, as the Entire world is going back to a Gold Standard and that has already been agreed on. "Legendary investor Jim Sinclair and his business partner Bill Holter say Gold is going much higher. It’s a mathematical certainty. Sinclair says, “You need to look at gold, not a speculation, but as a savings account. If the dollar gets sliced in half, you basically double the value (of your gold) if not more. I think much more. . . . In the second reset, that will take gold to a price where it will balance the ability to pay global debt. That’s the major move coming forward. Right now, we are definitely going back to the $1,850 and $1,925 area per ounce for gold. The second reset, you can pick any price you want for gold. Pick a high price.” --- "With the national debt officially at $22 trillion, and the additional “missing” $21 trillion discovered by Economics Professor Mark Skidmore at Michigan State University in 2017, you have a huge amount of debt and dollars floating around. This fact makes Sinclair’s prediction of $50,000 per ounce gold a few years ago look conservative. Bill Holter has done the math and says it simply must go much higher. Holter explains, “If you take the 8,300 tons the U.S. supposedly has, and I did this math last year when the official national debt was approaching $21 trillion, gold would need to be $87,000 per ounce to cover just the on books debt. I am not talking about the “missing” money, not future guarantees, pensions, Social Security and things like that. . . . So, the number is $87,000 per ounce for gold or multiples of that.Gold 87,000 per ounce would mean the US-Dollar would literally not exist anymore. Another expert Catherine Austin Fitts, noted the elite who stole 23 trillion dollars want everyone to be excited for a debt jubilee. If one happens they will not be responsible nor answerable for their theft. This group is the global elite. To have kept ourselves from this predicament the govt. could have done the bail out by paying off all homeowner mortgages. The money would have been sent to the banks. They would have received the funds and the people would have had their property paid off. Property owners would have greased the economic wheels with their excess funds since they wouldn't have a mortgage payment. Banks would have been flush with the money from paid off loans. Instead we are still stimulating the globalists, who now own a majority of the mortgages. Seized by the bailed out banks, and also bought on the cheap after so many homes were foreclosed on. A property management companies realtor told me that the biggest property owner in Nevada, and probably most states, is Berkshire Hathaway. Bailed out during the bank bail outs, since they were a major stock holder in many large banks and financial companies during the last decade. The ones who were kept in business by the bail outs are now the holders of many lost homes. So now bailing out these mortgages during a jubilee will once again bail out the 1 percent disproportionately. No surprise, it is always the wealthy who line themselves up ahead of the hard working people and steal any real assistance. If you doubt it check on who was helped the most by the government in the last 10 years. The group that grew wealthier - the wait for it.... The 1 percent.,There is more debt than money, there has to be. The Fed does not print interest they only print principle, therefore it has to become greater and can never be paid off. We were supposed to go into a depression in 1982 according to the Kondratiev Wave, which is a wave that is very close to the established "Jubilee" year.The debt is not payable at 22 trillion not to mention unfunded liabilities. Somethings going to break The European Illuminati Bankers are acquiring massive amount of Gold on the Sly right now and have been for almost ten years & they're dumping US Treasury Bills/Bonds and US DOLLAR , now ALL Toxic assets. If you don't have gold in your hands, when the Currency Reset comes and the American Dollar looses 40-50% of it's value, you will be Wiped out financially.
