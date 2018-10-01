Billionaire US Coal Magnate & 6 Others Die In Helicopter Crash Off Bahamas







A wealthy West Virginia coal mine owner, his daughter and five others died when their helicopter crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Bahamas en route to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The helicopter crashed near the island of Walker’s Cay, local media reported on Thursday. Aboard were Chris Cline, a billionaire mining entrepreneur from West Virginia, his daughter, and five other people, including a helicopter mechanic from Florida. The helicopter was reportedly returning to Florida due to the possible illness of someone on board.
















