You can't use military retaliation against Iran, says General Wesley Clark






General Wesley Clark, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, joins 'Squawk Box' to discuss U.S.-Iran tensions and what should be the White House's next move.











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List