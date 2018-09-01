Why U.S. war with Iran would lead to "global economic catastrophe" - The United States going to war with Iran would "lead to global economic catastrophe unlike anything we've seen in contemporary history," says Mohammad Mara...
Why U.S. war with Iran would lead to "global economic catastrophe"
The United States going to war with Iran would "lead to global economic catastrophe unlike anything we've seen in contemporary history," says Mohammad Marandi, a professor at the University of Tehran who helped negotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. "All of the oil and gas facilities, as well as tankers, in the Persian Gulf region will be destroyed. This will not just be the issue of closing the Strait of Hormuz. This will be something very long term."
