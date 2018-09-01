Why does John Bolton get to decide which countries the US goes to war with?









Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos reveal why more American troops are being sent to the Middle East, and why President Donald Trump made a last minute decision to cancel a military strike on Iran. Constitutional lawyer Bruce Fein breaks down the legal argument for impeaching National Security Advisor John Bolton.















