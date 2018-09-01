Time Travel, It's Possible and It's Happening Right Now - COAST TO COAST AM. There are significant challenges associated with time travel, and some speculate if it is at all possible, one could only travel as far ...
Time Travel, It's Possible and It's Happening Right Now
COAST TO COAST AM. There are significant challenges associated with time travel, and some speculate if it is at all possible, one could only travel as far back as to when the time travel device was invented, Flaxman continued. He pondered the negative implications of time travel, including the butterfly effect and grandfather paradox, as well as some moral dilemmas raised by changing the past. He suggested it might be necessary to establish a governing body to police and protect the time line. Flaxman also briefly discussed his strange time-related experience when he and his paranormal group lost two hours with no recollection of what happened during that time. "It's like a piece of my existence has been carved out," he said.
