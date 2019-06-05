This is why 90% of the population wouldnt survive

90% of People Wont Survive a 6 Month Power Outage
Heres the REAL reasons why 90% of the population wouldnt survive 6
months without power. If a solar event like that of 1859 happened today
the power grid would be wiped out and people would be left to fend for
themselves. An electromagnetic pulse caused naturally or by man would
obliterate the power grid.
-Most people lack the basic provisions required to weather the coming
storm be it food, water, comms, medical and security.
