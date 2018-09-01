The Nuclear Waste Crisis nobody talks about








France has found a €25 billion solution to the unanswerable question of what to do with its high-level nuclear waste - bury it deep underground. While nuclear energy has a small carbon footprint, its waste still produces a puzzling problem for the industry. For the moment, it is treated and held in temporary sites but the plan is to store it 500 metres below the Earth's surface.








