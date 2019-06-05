Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Next Recession Is Already Here and the Fed Triggered It -- John Williams



Guest: John Williams Discussed on this episode: The origin of Shadow Stats NAFTA's influence on economic record keeping The government shutdown has impacted economic reporting The next recession is underway and the Fed triggered it











The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List