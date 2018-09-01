Sanchez: I won't let them lie us into war again!







Reports have begun to appear claiming that the US is planning a “tactical strike” on Iran in response for Tehran’s alleged hand in the recent attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Rick Sanchez discusses the toxic relationship between elements in the US government and complicit media networks. Then Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute shares his insights. He argues that State Sec. Pompeo is usurping the authority of the Defense Department and that the latter believe Iran didn’t orchestrate the tanker attacks.









