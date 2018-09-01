Red Alert: U.S. to blame Iran for a 911 like Attack - US releases new photos of tanker attack linked to Iran ahead of Pompeo CENTCOM meetings U.S. Central Command released new images Monday showing the afterma...
Red Alert: U.S. to blame Iran for a 911 like Attack
US releases new photos of tanker attack linked to Iran ahead of Pompeo CENTCOM meetings U.S. Central Command released new images Monday showing the aftermath of mine attacks against two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week.Evidence suggesting the Pentagon may be planning a false-flag terrorist attack to be blamed on Iran in order to justify U.S. military intervention, including the possible use of tactical nuclear weapons against Iran's underground facilities.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
