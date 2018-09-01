Plants Are Going Extinct At A Pace That Has Never Been Seen Before



Twice as many plant species have gone extinct in the last 250 years than amphibians, mammals, and birds combined. The first comprehensive report of global plant extinctions suggest that almost 600 plants have gone extinct since the middle of the 18th-century. That’s an amazing 2 plant species per year!














