Meet Jordan Bardella the Man Far-Right Marine Le Pen Has Designated France's Only Hope
Some 400 million Europeans from 28 countries head to the polls May 23-26 to choose their representatives at the European Parliament for the next five years. During the campaign for European elections in France this spring, the National Front (now rebranded as the National Rally) will not be headlined by a Le Pen for the first time since its inception. The party’s top candidate is a 23-year-old regional councilor named Jordan Bardella. He is certain to become the youngest MEP in history. VICE News meets up with Bardella to learn more about the new face of the far right in Europe.
