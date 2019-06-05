How France maintains its grip on Africa

Françafrique, literally meaning France in Africa, melded into one term, refers to France’s powerful, inseparable synergy with its former empire in the African continent. It revolves around political and economic patronage, as well as military cooperation. For decades, the doctrine allowed the French to maintain their grip on Africa, affecting its former colonies to the nucleus while being invisible to the naked eye.
