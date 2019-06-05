GIANT Hong Kong Protest Could Change Everything in China
1 Million people took to the streets of Hong Kong to protest a proposed extradition law. If the bill gets passed, it would allow Chinese authorities to order Hong Kong authorities to arrest and deport suspected criminals to mainland China.This is a big deal because a lot of so-called “crimes” in mainland China are not crimes in Hong Kong or other free countries. Crimes like, wanting more democracy and rule of law.
