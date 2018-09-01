Gerald Celente - Trump Trumps Up "Evil" Iran










Netanyahu has been having wet dreams about war with Iran for many years, now that he is not able to form a government he wants to step this up and stay in powder while forcing America into another war..I can't imagine Trump would want this with our economy, oil prices going up is not a good thing..this is too much, war with Iran would mean world war..and this time it would come to America's shores, the world hates us and the British and we can't fight China and Russia and Iran..we are not the world power anymore.






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Blog Archive

Friendly Blogs List