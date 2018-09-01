New Discovery! Egyptian Pharaoh Might Not Be Who You Think! 2019-2020 - The Pharaoh in ancient Egypt was the political and religious leader of the people and held the titles 'Lord of the Two Lands’ and 'High Priest of Every Tem...
Gerald Celente on The David Knight Show - (HD) 06/13/2019 - Strait of Hormuz: Prextext for War?
What do today’s attacks in the Strait of Hormuz portend for the desired war with Iran? Gerald Celente joins to talk about war, peace and economic future shocks. As Assange’s extradition order is signed by UK bureaucrat, Trump says he would absolutely take information about his opponents from a foreign source and there’s nothing wrong with it. Then, MORE collusion of internet oligarchs as Project Veritas exposes Pinterest blacklisting of individuals and Christian terms in general,
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
