FBI Says Alex Jones Setup With Child Porn In Sandy Hook Case - 06/14/2029



The FBI has informed Alex Jones that he is the VICTIM of a malware attack designed to frame him with possession of child pornography. Attorney Norm Pattis joins Alex in-studio to break down this disgusting attempt to smear Alex using exploited children.

















