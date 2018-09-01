EU leaders reject US view of oil tanker incident – Galloway








As the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May over in the UK heats up, most of the Conservative Party frontrunners agree on the need for a close US-UK alliance, especially in light of the growing risk of war with Iran. May's potential successors were quick to back up Washington’s claim that the Iranian government was behind last week's attack on two cargo tankers in the Gulf of Oman. But Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday no credible evidence implicated Iran and many of the EU's foreign ministers agree with him. Former UK MP George Galloway weighs in. #RTAmerica #InQuestionRT #QuestionMore







