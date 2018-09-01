Gold Glimmers on Global Turmoil - Peter Schiff is an American libertarian, stock broker, financial commentator, and radio personality. He is CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific ...
Economic Collapse Has Arrived! Trade War Expands, Home Sales Plunge, Stock Market Crash Coming!
It is going to take a miracle for the U.S. economy to pull out of this new economic collapse that is on our doorstep, because the economic numbers are really starting to deteriorate very rapidly now. On Tuesday we got some more new numbers, and they were just as bad as we thought they might be. But even before today’s numbers all of the data were telling us the exact same thing: economic collapse is coming. The world has never seen anything like this ever before, and one of the central themes of Epic Economist youtube channel is that these bad economic numbers will destroy our society with a horrible stock market crash and financial collapse: The New York Fed’s Empire State manufacturing index just suffered the worst one month decline in U.S. history, Morgan Stanley’s Business Conditions Index just suffered the largest one month decline that we have ever seen, global trade numbers are the worst they have been since the last financial collapse, and just last week I detailed the complete and utter “bloodbath” that we are witnessing in the U.S. trucking industry right now. So considering what we already knew, it shouldn’t have been a surprise that new home sales in the U.S. were down a whopping 7.8 percent during the month of May: The Commerce Department said Tuesday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 626,000 in May, down from 679,000 in April. During the first five months of the year, purchases of new homes have fallen 3.7% compared to the same period in 2018. Those are absolutely horrible numbers, and this is precisely what an economic crisis looks like. On Tuesday we also learned that U.S. consumer confidence is rapidly declining. Once again, this is precisely what we would expect to see during a recession. In the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended May 31, FedEx reported a loss of $1.97 billion, compared with profit of $1.13 billion a year earlier. FedEx blamed this horrible number on the ongoing global economic slowdown, and unfortunately things are not likely to get any better for them any time soon. Many in the mainstream media continue to speak of “the next economic collapse” as some future event, but when we get the final economic numbers many months from now we may discover that it had already started by now. In fact, one prominent economist recently stated that he believes that “we’re probably already in a recession” Meanwhile, the global trade war continues to intensify, and over 300 companies are literally begging the Trump administration to find a way to end it. Sadly, it isn’t likely that the trade war will end any time soon. In fact, it is probably much more likely that a shooting war will start in the Middle East instead. And if that happens, economic collapse will dramatically escalate. America is headed for a day of reckoning, and author Michael Snyder is sounding the alarm. His novel about the future of America entitled "The Beginning Of The End" and his best-selling book about the end times entitled "The Rapture Verdict" are both available on Amazon.com.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
