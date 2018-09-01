China’s Ridiculous G20 Demand - The Chinese Communist Party has demanded that no countries bring up Hong Kong during the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan. But good luck getting President Trump...
COAST TO COAST AM - June 06 2019 - Generational Cycles
COAST TO COAST AM June 06, 2019. In the first half, historian, author and speaker, Neil Howe discussed his work on generations and how they shape history as well as the twenty-year cycle of crisis facing the US as predicted in his book The Fourth Turning. Years ago, Howe predicted the rise in populism globally, which is gaining momentum. Explaining how cycles work within America, he noted that if we took the length of a long human life-- 80 or 90 years, we'd be back in the depression era 1930s, and the cycle before that was the Civil War, and before that the Revolutionary War. Featured guests also include: Jamie Katz News segment guests: Christian Wilde, Lauren Weinstein
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
