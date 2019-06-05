Climate Controversies - COAST TO COAST AM - May 22 2019
COAST TO COAST AM May 22, 2019. In the first half, retired climatology professor Tim Ballshared his views on the global debate over climate change. While he doesn't deny that climate change is taking place, he sees it as part of natural cycles or variabilities rather than something caused by humans and the industrial byproduct of greenhouse gases. Environmental issues and climate change have become politicized, he argued, and the world has been misled by alarmist threats. Featured guests also include: Robert Bruce News segment guests: John M. Curtis, Nick Pope
