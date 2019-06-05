China to release blacklist of US firms as trade war intensifies
China has taken a firm stance on US trade, blaming Washington for the
setback in negotiations.
Beijing accuses the United States of being an untrustworthy negotiator,
and says the trade war is only hurting America's economy.
