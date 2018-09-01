America Missed Its Chance To Finish Russia Off In The 90s; West Is Shoving Russia and China Together







Karen Shakhnazarov: Politics seems like a chaotic place where everything is resolved through some declarations and addresses. But it still retains its internal essence, which can't really be comprehended by a human mind, I believe. I also think that it's only relatively controlled by the leaders. They still perform some sort of a mission, which is sometimes, or rather always, enforced upon them. Those who believe in God think he's behind that; those who trust philosophers like Marx or Huntington believe in their theories. But in fact, there's a certain reason behind that. I believe that today, it's perfectly reasonable... Sergey rebuked me for believing that the West is in its twilight years right now. That's right, it's not that I don't like the West. It's not that I have some economic or historical parallels to compare it to. It's just that I've lived for 67 years and I know that it's the way the human body works which means that any body, be it a country or a civilization. They live, develop, and rise, but at some point, they die. That's the way life works and there's nothing we can do about it. The West has been at the top for at least the past 300 years. It's time for them to go. And that inevitably forces them to pick a fight with the East. And they did, represented by the United States, the leader of the West. By the way, I don't believe it'll be possible to drag Europe away from the US. It'll hesitate, various countries will attempt to do something. But it'll still feel that this battle decides the fate of power, the world, and first and foremost, the personal security and welfare of the Western people. There's nothing we can do about it.















