US gov sites redirect to hardcore porn - The Utah Data Center is way overbuilt if all it is storing is meta-data. My guess is it is storing bulk stream data for later analysis (images, voice, atta...
America Missed Its Chance To Finish Russia Off In The 90s; West Is Shoving Russia and China Together
Karen Shakhnazarov: Politics seems like a chaotic place where everything is resolved through some declarations and addresses. But it still retains its internal essence, which can't really be comprehended by a human mind, I believe. I also think that it's only relatively controlled by the leaders. They still perform some sort of a mission, which is sometimes, or rather always, enforced upon them. Those who believe in God think he's behind that; those who trust philosophers like Marx or Huntington believe in their theories. But in fact, there's a certain reason behind that. I believe that today, it's perfectly reasonable... Sergey rebuked me for believing that the West is in its twilight years right now. That's right, it's not that I don't like the West. It's not that I have some economic or historical parallels to compare it to. It's just that I've lived for 67 years and I know that it's the way the human body works which means that any body, be it a country or a civilization. They live, develop, and rise, but at some point, they die. That's the way life works and there's nothing we can do about it. The West has been at the top for at least the past 300 years. It's time for them to go. And that inevitably forces them to pick a fight with the East. And they did, represented by the United States, the leader of the West. By the way, I don't believe it'll be possible to drag Europe away from the US. It'll hesitate, various countries will attempt to do something. But it'll still feel that this battle decides the fate of power, the world, and first and foremost, the personal security and welfare of the Western people. There's nothing we can do about it.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Blog Archive
- June (163)
- May (233)
- April (151)
- March (188)
- February (221)
- January (278)
- December (286)
- November (305)
- October (291)
- September (372)
- August (471)
- July (442)
- June (338)
- May (262)
- April (269)
- March (282)
- February (312)
- January (359)
- December (298)
- November (521)
- October (549)
- September (496)
- August (615)
- July (517)
- June (513)
- May (449)
- April (413)
- March (481)
- February (446)
- January (706)
- December (789)
- November (647)
- October (425)
- September (291)
- August (342)
- July (598)
- June (582)
- May (514)
- April (425)
- March (362)
- February (261)
- January (408)
- December (303)
- November (410)
- October (595)
- September (765)
- August (666)
- July (436)
- June (270)
- May (406)
- April (447)
- March (557)
- February (784)
- January (809)
- December (427)
- November (455)
- October (534)
- September (395)
- August (433)
- July (430)
- June (345)
- May (360)
- April (412)
- March (519)
- February (469)
- January (675)
- December (884)
- November (635)
- October (668)
- September (560)
- August (498)
- July (701)
- June (595)
- May (469)
- April (474)
- March (425)
- February (384)
- January (372)
- December (166)
- November (1)
- October (4)
- April (1)
- March (12)
- February (19)
- January (22)
- December (25)
- November (33)
- October (20)
- September (15)
- August (5)
- July (12)
- June (14)
- May (10)
- April (11)
- March (36)
- February (29)
- January (32)
- December (69)
- November (57)
- October (3)
- August (1)
- July (23)
- June (8)
- May (12)
- December (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
- January (1)
Friendly Blogs List
-
-
Marc Faber explains The Coming Pension Crisis - Returning SBTV guest Marc Faber, editor and publisher of “The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report”, warns about the under-funding in public and private pensions. Wil...
-
Jim Rogers: US-China Trade War will BACKFIRE and HURT AMERICA! - we speak to Jim Rodgers, the author of Author, A Bull in China: Investing Profitably in the World's Greatest Market on the US-China trade war, how Trump’s...
-
The Global Consequences of a Sino-American Cold War - What started as a trade war between the United States and... [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website : www.nourielroubini.blogspot.com for full...
-
John Williams – US Deficit Is Beyond Control - Are the Trump tax cuts going to help the economy or hurt it? The answer is both. Economist John Williams explains, “The tax cuts are generally positive. An...
No comments:
Post a Comment