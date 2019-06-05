Welcome To Bilderberg 2019! - Detained And Thrown In A Cell

The 67th annual Bilderberg conference is underway in Montreux Switzerland and PFT is on site! Within hours of landing Dan was detained and held in a cell along with Luke Rudkowski and two other journalist while the Bilderbergers quietly exited the building unmolested. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows what his first two hours looked like when arriving at Bilderberg 2019.
