Trump's Trade War (full film)

As the trade war between the U.S. and China escalates, FRONTLINE and NPR
take a look at what led to the rising tensions and what’s at stake.
“Trump’s Trade War” presents the inside story of President Trump’s
gamble to confront China over trade. Reporting from the U.S. and China,
FRONTLINE and NPR investigate what led the world’s two largest economies
to the brink, and the billions at stake.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment