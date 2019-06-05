Trump Tweets Warning, China Responds, Markets Dump, Trade War Escalates
As Washington and the investing public wait to learn more about Beijing's plans for retaliation following the latest round of trade-war escalation, Trump tweeted on Monday that Beijing would retaliate at its own risk: If it follows through with another round of retaliatory tariffs, Trump warned, there would "nobody left in China to do business with."
