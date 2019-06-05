Trump Says ‘No Way’ to Huawei | Trade War Tariffs

Trump has declared a national emergency that's essentially a Huawei ban. Huawei is the Chinese telecom giant the US accuses of being a national security risk that totally has sketchy links to the Chinese government. It's the latest tactic in the trade war after Trump hit china with tariffs.
