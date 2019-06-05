Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump Says the Military Industrial Complex is Pressuring him Into a War With Iran








 With a thirty year Boeing veteran at the Pentagon, Patrick Shanahan as Acting Secretary of Defense, and with John Bolton and Mike Pompeo at the helm, war with Iran is likely says the former chief of staff to Secretary of State, Col. Larry Wilkerson












