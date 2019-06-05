The Iran Plan
Just as President George W. Bush, led by Vice President Dick Cheney and Secretary of Defense Secretary Rumsfeld, invaded Iraq using false claims that Baghdad had WMD, over the past few weeks the Trump White House has taken a similar path that has brought the United States and Iran to the brink of war. The White House just announced that it deployed a Navy aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to send a message to Iran. These moves could propel the United States toward a military conflict with Iran.
Posted by Politico Cafe
