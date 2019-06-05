The Entire House Of Cards Is About To Come Down
Roger Stone wants the information on DNC hack, discover is a wonderful thing. JW reports Schiff to the ethics board. JW shows Obama was the gatekeeper in the WH. Guilianni not going to Ukraine. JB worried about the IG report. Comey tries to cover up everything with a tweet. Lindsey Graham goes after Kavelic. Carson says that illegals can not get free housing anymore. Training camp found in Alabama. The house of cards is not coming down.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment