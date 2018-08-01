The Awakening of Gaia | A Documentary by David Al-Badri
No one can be told what the Matrix is, you have to see it for yourself. We are all connected. The same material that make up our bodies come from the Earth, which in turn came from the universe. The crisis that humanity faces is a direct result of severing our connection to The Earth. Severing our connection to the Source. Allowing the corrupt ruling elite to remain in power as they manipulate us to compete with one another. We must awaken from our indoctrination as a species in order to redesign human civilization.
