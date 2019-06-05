May ‘out soon’, Brexit deal in deadlock

The Brexit divorce drama continues as the Labour Party declared the
final efforts dead and leader Jeremy Corbyn once again walked out of the
talks. Prime Minister Theresa May faces pressure from her party to
resign. Former UK MP George Galloway joins In Question to break this all
down.
