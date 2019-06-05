Linda Moulton Howe Everything They Didn't Tell You About Fukushima
COAST TO COAST AM. As we pass the anniversary of the meltdown of three nuclear reactors in Fukushima, Earthfiles investigative reporter Linda Moulton Howe discussed the ongoing issues of that disaster, and whether something similar could happen in the US. She also examined another potential threat from nuclear reactor-powered satellites orbiting the Earth, and a new NASA space propulsion proposal that would bypass nuclear problems altogether. In the first two segments, she interviewed Arnie Gunderson, nuclear engineer, and founder of Fairewinds Nuclear Energy Education, who has referred to Fukushima as "Chernobyl on steroids." Featured guests also include: Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, Dr. Amy Reed News segment guests: Jerome Corsi, Mish Shedlock
