Lawrence Krauss Why CERN is the Most Complicated Machine Ever Devised
COAST TO COAST AM. "What we see in the universe that appears to be designed for us, is not designed for us," Krauss continued. "In fact...not only is it not fine tuned for us," it is we who are fine tuned for the universe. "We evolved, and the universe allowed us to evolve." He enthused about how CERN (the largest particle accelerator) is the most complicated machine ever devised by humans, and every second that it's running generates more information than all the world's libraries. Krauss was doubtful whether humankind could travel at the speed of light in starships, but said he was part of a research project to send a ship that weights a mere one gram into space at 20% of the speed of light. Featured guests also include: Char Margolis News segment guests: Capt. Kelly Sweeney, Cal Orey, Jay Weidner
