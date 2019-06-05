Jesse Ventura and Ron Paul: Iran in 1953 was the first time the CIA overthrew a foreign government

Jesse Ventura and producer Brigida Santos discuss the aggression of US foreign policy and look at the country’s current conflicts including hot wars, cold wars, economic wars and proxy wars. They also break down the history of the 1953 coup in Iran--the C.I.A’s first successful takedown of a foreign government. Doctor Ron Paul talks about the financial drivers of war and weighs in on whether cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin could be the most peaceful form of international money.
