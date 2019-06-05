Is the Global Tide Turning Against China? | Clive Hamilton

The CCP's tactics have been exposed! Clive Hamilton, author of Silent Invasion: China's Influence in Australia, sits down with us to discuss how governments around the world are tackling China's attempts to undermine democracy. Featuring US China trade war, President Donald Trump, Huawei, New Zealand and Canada, and what the future holds.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment