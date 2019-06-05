IF YOU WEREN'T WORRIED BEFORE, WORRY NOW
The CIA was Founded by Vatican Knight of Malta ( SMOM ) Bill Donovan, him being a Knight of Malta is even on Wikipedia. 6 Other CIA Directors were Confirmed SMOM members too, for example ; Mccone, Bush, and Alan Dulles. The European Nobility, Intelligence Directors and the Most Big CEO's are Vatican Knights and / or Freemasons, they Bow to the Papal Roman Empire. And when this System Fails, the Papacy will Act as " Savior " Offering the MARXIST One World System as " Solution " to the Chaos. While Unknown to Most the Jesuits, Freemasonry and Papal Rome Created Much of the Problems in the First Place. All ( NWO ) roads lead to the 1500 year Old ANTICHRIST Papacy, just like the Bible Predicted.
