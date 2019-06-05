Government Is An Illusion!
Josh Sigurdson talks with Anam Paiseanta in Barcelona in front of the Segrada Familia, the famous unfinished architectural masterpiece by Antoni Gaudi. Interestingly, with all the symbolism of a church, government builds great temples as well, but the doctrine of the structures is a far more exaggerated, coercive force. The state is a religion and it is nothing more than an illusion that people blindly give credit to. As Anam points out, when young people spend 5 days a week in a public government school with 2 days a week (and 3 hours a day on weekdays) with their families, it makes sense that people grow up to bow down to the state and see the state as a parental figure. It's the indoctrination of the masses as the slow incremental frog boil towards complete collectivism takes place without anyone noticing the changes. Considering people have been voting for a new master since ancient Greece under the notion of "change", shouldn't people consider that perhaps, the change they're looking for isn't going to be created by that which caused the problem that needs changing? Perhaps the problem itself is government and the change is individualistic rather than collective? These ideas are discussed in length in this philosophical video report on the shadow on the wall we know as government vs the individual.
