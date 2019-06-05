Final Pentagon Ultimatum! Will Turkey's Erdogan Defy US Pressure & Choose Russia S-400 Over Patriot?
Turkey has a little more than two weeks to decide whether to complete a deal with the U.S. or risk severe sanctions by going through with an agreement to buy S-400 from Russia. By the end of the first week of June, Turkey must cancel the Russian deal and buy Raytheon’s U.S.-made Patriot defense system or face removal from Lockheed Martin’s F-35 program, forfeiture of 100 promised F-35 jets, the imposition of U.S. sanctions and potential blowback from NATO.
