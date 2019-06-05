Elites Plot WORLD WAR 3 With Iran! - What You NEED To Know with G. Edward Griffin
During an interview Josh Sigurdson conducted with the one and only G. Edward Griffin, Mr. Griffin broke down his thoughts on both Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and of course the push towards war with Iran which we have seen so many times before. In the 1950s, the United States government took part in coup operations to reinstall the Shah leading to decades of conflict with the country. The US government has been constantly meddling in the affairs of Iran for multiple reasons. From the monetary system to oil to basic control over the region in one of the most historically important lands in the world. Today, Trump continues the push for war in Iran and it continues to heat up. The Iranians are not a threat to national security in the United States, but nonetheless the fear mongering has grown and grown once more in the media throughout the western world creating an Iraq type scenario that we all unfortunately remember well (though many don't retain the lessons). Mr. Griffin gives his thoughts on this notion of patriotism being correlated with collectivism and the subservience of the masses. It's as though this never ends... The military industrial complex never stops trying to find new ways to grow and expand. To use the willing pawns to sacrifice for the king and the queen. But people are starting to wake up and these operations aren't as popular as they once were. But all the same, it's more evidence that every president is controlled via the hands of the same entities. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story and check our channel for the FULL interview with G. Edward Griffin.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment